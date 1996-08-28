Drusilla
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 3 - The Thrilla on Drusilla"
3422 Drusilla Ln Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Phone: +1 225-924-7505
About this Restaurant
The Drusilla Drive Restaurant was our third-ever opening and also the first of its kind — our first double drive-thru Restaurant. The nickname "The Thrilla on Drusilla" was a natural: It really was a "thrill" to open a completely different kind of Restaurant and one that is still loved today.