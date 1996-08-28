Weslaco
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Wed: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Thu-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM
"Cane's 249 - Wild Wild Weslaco"
1100 North Westgate Dr. Weslaco, TX 78596
Phone: +1 956-447-0022
About this Restaurant
"Wild Wild Weslaco" boasts a nickname reminiscent of its down south Texas location, close proximity to the Mexico border and "vaqueros" (Mexican Cowboys) locals. As NRO Lead Jordan notes, "With an area rich in farmland, the cowboys have traded horses for pick up trucks, and campfire chili for chicken fingers!"