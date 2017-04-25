Order Now
      Chesterfield Commons

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

      "Cane's 247 - Flooded With Chicken"

      17360 Chesterfield Airport Rd. Chesterfield, MO 63005

      Phone: +1 636-536-9684

      The story behind its nickname "Flooded with Chicken"? In 1993, the Missouri River broke through a levee system, and the entire area was completely flooded. It was an occasion that brought the entire community together, eager to grow stronger than ever before. Now, 24 years later, Raising Cane's opens doors to Missouri Caniacs, and engages the local community!