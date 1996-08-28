Aliso Viejo
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM
"Cane's 206 - Going Back 2 Cali"
26801 Aliso Creek Rd. Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Phone: +1 949-448-0241
About this Restaurant
California plays an important role in Cane’s history: It’s where our founder took his first job to raise money towards opening his first Raising Cane’s restaurant. Aliso Viejo is the 2nd Raising Cane’s restaurant in this great state, and we are proud to bring Todd’s legacy to a state where it began.