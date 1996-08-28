Waco - Hewitt
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM
"Cane's 201 - The Panther Pit"
1501 Hewitt Dr. Waco, TX 76712
Phone: +1 254-666-2713
About this Restaurant
Panthers don’t mess around when it comes to their territory. So, when we found out we were bringing out hot, delicious chicken into Midway Panther territory, we knew there was only one name for this location: Panther Pit. A place for big cats to roam free and feast like they own the joint because, let’s be honest, they kind of do. You don’t question the kings of this jungle.