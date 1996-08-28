Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Waco - Hewitt

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 201 - The Panther Pit"

      1501 Hewitt Dr. Waco, TX 76712

      Phone: +1 254-666-2713

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      Panthers don’t mess around when it comes to their territory. So, when we found out we were bringing out hot, delicious chicken into Midway Panther territory, we knew there was only one name for this location: Panther Pit. A place for big cats to roam free and feast like they own the joint because, let’s be honest, they kind of do. You don’t question the kings of this jungle.