The Colony
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 198 - The Lab"
3851 Plano Pkwy The Colony, TX 75056
Phone: +1 214-494-6291
About this Restaurant
At Raising Cane’s, we are always perfecting how we serve customers the perfect Box Combo, fast, friendly, clean, and having fun while doing it! Nicknamed "The Lab" crewmembers are excited to adapt to whatever the customer needs to have a great experience at Cane’s. There’s no mad science happening here, just great chicken finger meals.