Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Mansfield North

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

      "Cane's 196 - The Real Dill"

      1720 North Highway 157 Mansfield, TX 76063

      Phone: +1 817-453-6432

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      If you had a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers with no Cane’s in sight? Well, you’d be in a pickle. But if you have a craving for hot, delicious chicken fingers in Mansfield, you might be in the annual Mansfield Pickle Parade. See, Mansfield is home to the Best Maid Pickle Factory, and Cane’s proudly sponsors its parade each year. Which is why we just couldn’t resist calling this Cane’s “The Real Dill.”