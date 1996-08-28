Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Med & Fred

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 192 - The Heart Beat"

      8007 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, TX 78229

      Phone: +1 210-617-4582

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      Raising Cane’s loves serving its community, but we also give respect where respect is due. Located near the Medical Center of San Antonio, and surrounded by nearly 15 hospitals within a one mile radius of our restaurant, “The Heart Beat” is our tribute to the men and women who save lives every day.