RAISING CANE’S® KOE WETZEL DFW CONCERT SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning.

THE SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR VIEWING IN THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY UNITED STATES LAW. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS NOT SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH INSTAGRAM.

1. Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024 (the “Sponsor”).

2. Eligibility: The Raising Cane’s® Koe Wetzel Dallas Fort Worth Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older and the legal age of majority in their residence of jurisdiction (which for purposes of this Sweepstakes, is 18 in all states, except 21 in Mississippi, and 19 in Alabama and Nebraska) at time of entry. In order to enter, you must have an Instagram account that is set to the public setting, and be following @RaisingCanes, throughout the Sweepstakes Period, as defined below. Registration for Instagram is free and can be obtained by logging on to www.instagram.com and following the online instructions to sign up for an account. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C., their affiliated companies and advertising/promotion agencies, as well as immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children; whether biological, adopted, step or in-law) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

3. Entry and Sweepstakes Periods: The Sweepstakes begins on the first day of the Entry Period and ends when the winner has been verified and prize awarded (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entry into the Sweepstakes begins when the announcement is made on the Raising Canes Instagram account on the morning of June 9, 2023 and ends at 4:00 p.m. CT on June 9, 2023 (“Entry Period”).

4. How to Enter: During the Entry Period, let Raising Cane’s know you want to see Koe Wetzel in concert in DFW at Dickies Arena by tagging @RaisingCanes and at least one of your friends on your own Instagram account, and including the hashtag #KoeWetzelDFWConcertSweepstakes.

If entering with a mobile phone or other web-enabled device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges.

Limit one entry per person and per Instagram account.

By completing and uploading an Instagram post with the Raising Cane’s tag and required hashtag, you affirm your entry into this Sweepstakes and your agreement to comply with these Official Rules. If more than one Entry is received from the same person/email/social media account, all Entries from that person/account may be disqualified.

Proof of submission does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt of entry by Sponsor. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned and may not be acknowledged. Each entry must be manually keystroked and manually entered by the individual entrant; automated and/or related repetitive electronic submission of entries (including but not limited to entries made using any script, macro, bot or sweepstakes service) will be disqualified and transmissions from these or email/IP addresses or wireless phone number may be blocked. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, or incomplete entries or correspondence. Entries must be received and recorded during the Entry Period to be eligible.

5. Additional Entry Requirements: The following requirements shall apply to each Entry (all as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion):

a. The Entry must be in compliance with Instagram’s terms of use.

b. All written elements in the Entry must be in English.

c. Entry must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity rights or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. Entry cannot use the names, images, voices, likenesses or other indicia or references to any person, living or dead (“Identity”), other than Entrant’s own Identity. (Note this means no one can be in the Photo other than the Dog and the entrant, though the entrant does not have to be in the Photo.)

d. The Entry must (i) be suitable for publication to all audiences (a “G” rating), (ii) not contain any nudity or be violent, immoral, offensive, illegal, pornographic, obscene, indecent, inappropriate, political in nature, or racist, (iii) not contain religious or political messaging, (v) not show or contain any activity deemed to be dangerous or that might be found to promote unsafe or unlawful behavior, (vi) not promote the use of alcohol, drugs, tobacco, or firearms/weapons, (vii) not endorse any form of hate or be derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, and (viii) not include any gang symbols or references.

e. The Entry must not include any representations of celebrities, athletes or other public figures, whether dead or alive.

f. The Entry must not show Sponsor’s product(s) or product packaging being used inappropriately or in a disparaging manner. (Note that the Entry does not have to include any product to be eligible, but if it does, such showing must comply with this provision).

g. Entry cannot defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Sponsor, or any other third parties (including individuals or entities), or any products or services of Sponsor or third parties.

h. The Entry must be in keeping with Sponsor’s image, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

i. Entry must (a) be the entrant’s own original work, (b) must not have been previously published; (c) must not have been submitted in previous competitions; (d) must not have been submitted as school work; (e) must not have been completed in the course of employment or for compensation; and (f) must not have received previous awards.

j. The Entry must not in any other way violate applicable laws and regulations.

All decisions on eligibility of any entry are based on Sponsor’s sole discretion.

6. Grant of Rights: By uploading an Entry, (i) entrants agree to Sponsor’s use of the entry, the Entrant’s name, and the entrant’s social media handle associated with the entry on Sponsor’s social media sites during the Sweepstakes Period; and (ii) the winner agrees to grant Sponsor a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to post, display, reproduce, modify, edit or otherwise use and authorize others to use the entry for advertising, promotional and publicity purposes in any and all media without limitation or further compensation or approval.

7. Winner Selection, Odds, Notification Process: On or about 4:30 p.m. on June 9, 2023, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) entry from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period as the potential winner, subject to verification. Odds of being selected as the winner depend on the number of eligible entries received. Within approximately thirty (30) minutes of the winner selection, the potential winner will be notified by direct message to the Instagram account from which the potential winner’s entry was uploaded (“Winner Notification”). Within one (1) hour of receiving the Winner Notification, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor and confirm that the winner will attend the concert and collect his/her tickets at Will Call at Dickies Arena. In addition, if so requested, potential winner may also be required to sign and return, where legal, a Liability/Publicity Release (collectively “Prize Claim Form”). Failure to respond as directed in the Winner Notification within time period stated may result in potential winner being disqualified and forfeiting any claim to the prize, which Sponsor may then award to an alternate, in its sole discretion and time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for changes in a potential winner’s account or failure to keep their Instagram account active and set on a public setting; nor is Sponsor responsible for any suspensions in service that may result in a potential winner not receiving the Winner Notification, prize or any other notifications. If Winner Notification is returned as undeliverable; or if potential winner fails to respond to Winner Notification as directed or within time allotted; or if potential winners fails to complete, sign and return the Prize Claim Form (if so requested) within time frame set forth in Winner Notification; or if a potential winner declines the prize; or if Sponsor determines that a potential winner is ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, such potential winner will be disqualified and will forfeit any claim to the prize.

8. Prize: One (1) prize is available to be awarded consisting of two (2) tickets to the Koe Wetzel concert on June 8, 2023 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Approximate retail value: $130.

9. Additional Prize Details: Prize may not be transferred, and no cash redemptions or substitution is allowed, except by Sponsor who reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value if a featured prize becomes unavailable. Winner is solely responsible for any taxes on their prize(s). As required by law, Sponsor may issue an IRS Form 1099 for the fair market value of Prize(s), and potential winner may be required to provide a tax identification number or social security number as part of the Drawing winner verification process. Once a Prize is claimed, Sponsor is not responsible for winner’s use or non-use of a Prize. Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded.

10. Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting a Prize, all participants and winners agree to the use by Sponsor, and those authorized by Sponsor, of such participant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, demographic profile, hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

11. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, human error or any other factor impairs the integrity of the Sweepstakes or reflects poorly upon Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be interfering with the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules or an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision.

12. Release of Liability: By participating in this Sweepstakes and/or accepting a prize, participants and prize winner agree to release and hold harmless Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, Instagram, and any other social media platforms on which the Sweepstakes is advertised, and all of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and each of their respective affiliated companies and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, contractors and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize.

13. Limitations of Liability: Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) lost, stolen or damaged property or prizes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or conducting of the Sweepstakes; (3) human error that may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes; or (4) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of the prize.

RELEASED PARTIES HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) ANY PORTION OF, OR THE WHOLE OF, THE SWEEPSTAKES OR PRIZE; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY SPONSOR IN ADMINISTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, OR ANY PARTY THEREOF; (IV) ANY BREACH OF SECURITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT THE SWEEPSTAKES MADE BY RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY.

The foregoing limitations of liability apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability or other basis, even if Released Parties or their representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED THE ARV OF THE PRIZE.

14. Dispute Resolution/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Sweepstakes constitutes agreement that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in the Sweepstakes), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Texas.

15. Privacy: Information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy/.

16. Winner’s List: For the name of the winner, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to Raising Cane’s Koe Wetzel DFW Concert Sweepstakes, Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, for receipt no later than 30 days following the end of the Sweepstakes.

© 2023 Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C.