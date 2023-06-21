Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers®

Concert Flyaway Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS OF ALABAMA, ALASKA, ARIZONA, ARKANSAS, CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, DELAWARE, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, HAWAII, ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, KANSAS, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MISSISSIPPI, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, NEW YORK, NORTH CAROLINA, OHIO, OKLAHOMA, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, TEXAS, UTAH, VIRGINIA, AND WISCONSIN AND ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Name: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Concert Flyaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”).

Timing: The Sweepstakes entry period is scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 6/21/2023 and end at 11:59:59 PM Eastern Time (ET) on 7/5/2023 (the “Entry Period”). Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.

Who May Enter: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of AL, AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, NY, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA and WI who are age 18 or older as of date of entry, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued photo identification (“Entrant”), excluding the following classes of persons who are not eligible to enter:

a. Employees, officers, and directors of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, (“Sponsor”), Million Dollar Media, (“Administrator”), each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this Sweepstakes (collectively “Released Parties), and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this Sweepstakes, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grandchildren) and each of their respective spouses.

b. Individuals who do not have current access to the internet or a valid email address to complete an eligible on-line entry form to participate.

Online Entry: During the Entry Period, scan the QR Code or directly visit CanesConcertGiveaway.com (the "Website") and follow the on-line instructions to complete the online entry form. Each Entrant must fully complete the online entry form with all required information including first and last name, street address, city, state and zip code of residence, valid email address, and phone number (including area code).

After having read and agreed to these Official Rules, click the ‘Enter’ button to submit your on-line entry form (each submission is an “Entry”). Any Entry submitted with an invalid email address will be disqualified. Limit one Entry per person and per valid email address during the entire Entry Period. Registering more than one time during the entire Entry Period (by using the same or alternate names or email addresses) will invalidate all entries by that Entrant.

By submitting an Entry, Entrant agrees that Sponsor and Administrator are authorized to contact Entrant via the contact information provided in such Entry to make Entrant aware of information pertinent to the Sweepstakes.

Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, damaged, or for Entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these Official Rules, or for any Entry not submitted or received or lost due to any technical error or failure, human or programming error, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be disqualified.

Each Entrant must submit an Entry on his/her own behalf. Any Entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s email address or name will be disqualified and ineligible to claim a prize. No mechanically reproduced or automated Entries permitted. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such Entries will be deemed void. The authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the registrant associated with that email address. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. All Entries received become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned.

Winner Selection, Notification and Verification: On or about 7/6/2023, Administrator will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received to select a total of one (1) potential winner (“Potential Winner”).

Beginning on or about 7/6/2023, Potential Winner will be notified initially through the email address or phone number provided during Entry. If Administrator is unsuccessful in its attempt to reach and speak directly with a Potential Winner by phone or email within 48-hours of the initial notification attempt, then that Entrant may be disqualified (as solely determined by the Administrator) and an alternate Potential Winner may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible Entries and notified as per the procedures outlined above (time permitting). Note: phone messages will not be left during the winner notification process.

During winner notification, Potential Winner must verify their eligibility to participate in and win the Sweepstakes, and indicate ability and willingness to accept the prize. Potential Winner will then receive an official prize notification packet via email, which must be completed and returned to Administrator within five (5) days of receipt. If the Potential Winner does not meet the eligibility requirements, is unable or unwilling to accept the prize, or elects to decline the prize, that entry shall be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate entry will be selected at random from among all remaining eligible Entries and a new Potential Winner will be notified per the procedures outlined above. Any disqualified Entrant will not receive an alternate prize substitution or compensation. Decisions of the Administrator in the selection and determination of the Grand Prize winner and all matters relating to this Sweepstakes are final and binding.

All of the following will apply to verify a prize winner (“Winner”): 1) Winner must complete and return, within 5-days of date of receipt, a prize acceptance form, a W-9 form, an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability/publicity release (where permitted), a travel release form (required for Winner and any travel guest); 2) Winner may be required to present a copy of a valid social security card and a valid driver’s license as a condition of receiving a prize; 3) Winner will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the actual value of the prize won; and 4) Winner will be responsible for paying all applicable taxes (including, but not limited to all local, state and federal taxes) on the prize received. Failure to collect or properly claim the prize in accordance with these Official Rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, Winner will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein.

Grand Prizes: One prize (“Prize”) will be awarded in this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be eligible to receive the Prize, which is a trip for Winner and one (1) guest to attend a concert in a city located within the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States (“Destination City”) as determined by Sponsor between July 20, 2023 – August 31, 2023 (the “Fulfillment Period”), having a maximum retail value not to exceed $4,350. Grand Prize consists of the following prize elements:

· Roundtrip air travel for two (2) people from the Commercial Service Airport nearest Winner’s residence to the Commercial Service Airport nearest the Destination City;

· Two (2)-nights standard hotel accommodations, double occupancy at a hotel in the Destination City as solely designated by Administrator;

· One (1) non-reloadable prepaid general merchandise gift card in the amount of $1,000.00 that may be used wherever the gift card is accepted for payment towards activities, entertainment, or any expenses of Winner’s choice. Gift card will be subject to terms and conditions of the issuing bank or gift card company. Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to award multiple gift cards in varying denominations to satisfy the total amount to be awarded;

· One (1) Cane’s® Gift Basket consisting of miscellaneous Cane’s branded swag such as a food and beverage cooler, short sleeve t-shirt, Be Our Guest Reward Cards (each card redeemable for one Free THE BOX COMBO® meal), and insulated beverage sleeves) having a total retail value of $50.00;

· Two (2) admission tickets to a concert in the Destination City for use during Winner trip.

The following conditions apply to the use of the Grand Prize:

· Travel arrangements must be booked through Administrator;

· Departure date and accommodations are subject to availability;

· Winner and guest must travel together on the same itinerary;

· If Winner has not reached the age of majority in Winner’s state of residence (18 in all states except 19 in AL and NE, and 21 in MS), then Winner’s guest must be Winner’s parent or legal guardian;

· If Winner’s guest is a minor, then Winner must be the parent or legal guardian of such guest;

· Released Parties are not responsible for any travel delays or difficulty. If travel delays or difficulty prevent arrival in time for any or all elements of the Grand Prize, Sponsor is not responsible for awarding any compensation in lieu thereof;

· Any Winner-requested changes to travel arrangements, once booked, are the sole responsibility of the Winner, and are solely at the Winner’s expense;

· If air travel is not required due to Winner’s relative proximity to the prize location, then ground transportation may be substituted for round-trip air travel, as determined by Administrator in its sole discretion;

· Grand Prize and prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, separated, refunded (in whole or in part), or rescheduled to dates not within the Fulfillment Period;

· Grand Prize or any prize components are not redeemable for cash;

· Winner and guest are solely responsible for all costs and expenses of the Grand Prize not specified as included in these Official Rules, including but not limited to meals, tips, gratuities, hotel fees, checked baggage fees, souvenirs, ground transportation, laundry service, local and long-distance telephone calls, medical expenses, and other personal expenses;

· Released Parties not responsible for late, lost, damaged or stolen luggage;

· Winner and guest are solely responsible for obtaining (and traveling with) valid identification and any other required documents (e.g., Photo ID, Credit Card);

· Winner will be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in, and hotel will place a temporary ‘hold’ on credit card to cover any incidental charges by Winner and/or Winner’s guest. The temporary hold dollar amount on credit card is subject to the hotel’s policy;

· If Winner elects to take the Grand Prize trip without a guest, components of the Grand Prize trip will be awarded in increments or quantities suitable for one traveler; Winner will not receive any compensation or a substitute prize;

· Winner agrees to maintain his or her behavior and the behavior of its guest in accordance with all applicable laws, generally accepted social practices, and adhere to all rules and regulations applicable to any airline, hotel, event venue, or other entity connected to participation in any Grand Prize activity, including, without limitation, use of a Grand Prize component. Winner understands and agrees that if Winner or Winner’s guest is removed from any Grand Prize activity, or if Winner’s or Winner’s guest’s behavior at any point during the fulfillment of the Grand Prize is disruptive, causes damage, or could cause damage to person, property, or otherwise violate the policies of an entity associated with the Grand Prize, then Winner may be required to forfeit the remainder of the Grand Prize without substitution or compensation.

Additional Rules & Restrictions: Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. In the event an Entrant wins the Grand Prize and is later found to be in violation of these Official Rules, Entrant will be required to forfeit the Grand Prize, or reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the Grand Prize if such violation is discovered after Winner has used the Grand Prize. Participation in Sweepstakes constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use Entrants’ names, cities and states of residence or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide in perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive Entries or acts shall render Entrants ineligible for any prize.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to hold all Released Parties and Posty Touring, Inc., Posty Posts, Inc., Richard Austin Post p/k/a Post Malone, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, and representatives, harmless from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to Entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of the Grand Prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel or activity related thereto), and to assume all liability thereof. Released Parties shall not be liable to Winner or any other person for failure to supply the Grand Prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Released Parties’ sole control.

Entrants may only use common, typical personal computer equipment, smart or mobile phones, Internet access and cellular networks when participating in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor disclaims all liability for any Entrant’s inability to complete, continue, correct, or submit an Entry due to equipment malfunction, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Released Parties are not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, and any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile phone related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for any other errors of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, such as errors occurring to printing or advertising of this Sweepstakes, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes, the cancellation of a Grand Prize component, the processing of Entries or in the announcement of the prizes or prize winners. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes website.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes if fraud, misconduct, or technical failures destroy or threaten the integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of early termination of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received as of the time/date of such termination.

Odds: The odds of being selected as a Winner are dependent upon the total number of eligible Entries received.

Privacy: Sponsor is committed to protecting privacy. To enter the Sweepstakes, Entrants must complete an official Entry with the entrant’s name, email address, mailing address and phone number. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrants will be sharing such personal information with Administrator and Sponsor, which will be collected and used by Administrator and Sponsor for administration of the Sweepstakes, selecting winners and giving away prizes. In addition, by entering, Entrants agree to Sponsor’s and Administrator’s use of Entrant’s personal information as described in their respective privacy policies, available at https://raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy and https://www.canesconcertgiveaway.com. Sponsor may retain any Entry and winner selection information for recordkeeping purposes, but the information will not be used for any other purposes, except as described in these Official Rules. Sponsor does not sell any personal information collected as part of this Sweepstakes. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights regarding the processing of your personal information. For more information about exercising your rights and our data collection and processing practices generally, please review our Privacy Policy. In the event of marketing emails from Sponsor, Entrants may opt-out of further email communications at any time by clicking on unsubscribe located in the footer of any promotional emails from Sponsor.

In Case of Disputes: By participating, each Entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of Texas; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of Texas or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Texas.

Winner List: For a copy of these Official Rules or a list of the prize winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Concert Flyaway Sweepstakes, c/o Million Dollar Media, P.O. Box 278, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Please specify whether you are requesting, official rules or a list of the prize winner. Requests must be received by 9/5/2023.

Sponsor: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024.

Administrator: Million Dollar Media, P.O. Box 278, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

Acknowledgement: Sponsor, Administrator and Entrants acknowledge and agree that neither Austin Richard Post p/k/a Post Malone, Posty Touring, Inc., Posty Posts, Inc. nor any of their respective owners, officers, directors, employees or representatives, are responsible in any manner whatsoever for the administration, implementation or operation of or for the Sweepstakes, and are only prize providers with regard hereto.