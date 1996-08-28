Candidate Privacy Notice

1. Collection and Use of Candidate Personal Information

Raising Cane’s receives, uses, and discloses Personal Information about job candidates for business purposes only and consistent with applicable laws. Where Raising Cane’s discloses Personal Information to third parties, it does so for the same business purposes described below and, where appropriate, requires that such parties maintain its confidentiality and maintain appropriate systems and processes to ensure its security and protection.

We may receive and use the following categories of Personal Information about you when you inquire about and/or apply for employment at Raising Cane’s:

Category of Personal Information:

a. Contact Information: such as your name, home and work address, personal and work telephone numbers, personal and work email addresses.

How We Use It: We will use this information to open and maintain candidate records and communicate with you regarding your interest in a job opportunity with us, your application for employment, or updates on your candidacy.

b. Job-related information and qualifications: such as position applied for, work experience, education, awards, qualifications, certificates, licenses, financial relationships, and any other information you choose to provide in your resumes and/or applications.

How We Use It: We will use this information to assess your suitability for a position at Raising Cane’s and to determine any actual or potential conflict of interest. Additional Sources of Personal Information: Third-party references, credit agencies, or entities verifying work authorization.

c. National identification information: such as your country of birth or the country where you are a registered national or citizen, and any visa or other right to work.

How We Use It: We will use this information to determine your eligibility to work, applicable benefits, financial draws/taxes, and fulfill our obligations to relevant government authorities. Additional Sources of Personal Information: Third-party entities verifying work authorization.

d. Travel Related Records: such as frequent flyer numbers, itineraries, flight, train, rental car, car service, hotel, or other similar information.

How We Use It: We will use this information to arrange or reimburse travel where you require travel to interview with us or in connection with your candidacy for employment, contact you during travel, as necessary with travel service providers, or in an emergency.

e. Results of background checks and screening: such as education verification and criminal records and driver’s license checks.

How We Use It: We will use this to determine your suitability for certain job roles (to the extent permitted or required by law). Additional Sources of Personal Information: Third-party entities that conduct and report on background checks and screening.

f. References: such as opinions and comments of any previous employers.

How We Use It: We will use this to determine your suitability for certain job roles. References will only be contacted if you give us permission to do so. Additional Sources of Personal Information: Third-party references.

g. Sensitive personal information: insofar as necessary and legally permitted, such as Social Security, driver’s license, state identification, or passport number; your race, ethnicity, and gender.

How We Use It: Equal opportunities monitoring information: We will use this information, such as your race, ethnicity, and gender, which you would provide only on a voluntary basis, to conduct equal opportunity and diversity monitoring where permitted or required by law.

2. Additional Purposes for Using Personal Information

In addition to the uses set forth above, Raising Cane’s may use and share the categories of Personal Information identified:

To comply with applicable legal and regulatory requests and obligations (including investigations).

To establish or defend legal claims and allegations.

For security or the prevention, detection, or investigation of fraud, suspected or actual illegal activity, violations of company policy or rules, or other misconduct.

To seek advice from lawyers, auditors, and other professional advisers.

3. Sensitive Personal Information

Your sensitive personal information will not be used for any additional purposes that are incompatible with the purposes listed above unless we provide you with notice of those additional purposes.

4. No Sale of Personal Information

We do not sell your personal information or your sensitive personal information, nor do we share it with third parties for cross-context behavioral advertising.

5. Record Retention

We may retain your personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected or to comply with legal or regulatory requirements.

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purposes for which it was obtained. The criteria used to determine our retention periods include: (a) the length of time we have an ongoing relationship with job candidates and provide services, (b) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject, and (c) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

6. Your California Privacy Rights

If you are a California resident, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), provides you with the following rights regarding your Personal Information:

The right to know what personal information we have collected, used, disclosed, and sold about you, including the categories of personal information, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom discloses personal information, and the specific pieces of personal information has collected about you.

The right to correct inaccuracies in your personal information, taking into account the nature of the personal information and the purposes of the processing.

The right to request deletion of personal information we have collected from you.

You may exercise these rights by contacting Raising Cane’s as described in the “Questions” section below. You may also designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf by contacting us as described below. In order to protect your data from unauthorized access or alteration by third parties, all requests regarding your personal information will be subject to verification of the identity of the requesting individual. We endeavor to respond to a verifiable request within forty‑five (45) days of its receipt. If we require more time (up to forty‑five (45) days), we will inform you in writing.

7. Questions

If you have any questions about this Notice, or to request this Notice in another format, please contact [email protected] or at 833.HI.CANES (833.442.2637).